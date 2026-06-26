INVASION: Alien Abduction haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced INVASION: Alien Abduction, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“Make contact with horrors from worlds unknown in this haunted house, where a ship full of Grays have torn apart a remote homestead in search of fresh test subjects.”

Per an interview with Nerdist, the house has no connection with the 2017 scare zone with the same name.

“The reason being is when you do the little gray men or the aliens, it can quickly get humorous. It can quickly get kitsche and cheesy. And we’ve done that type of house before or Scare Zone, too, but, in INVASION: Alien Abduction, we really wanted to tell a story of the horrific moment at night when they are coming to take you. And that’s frightening.”

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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