Xfinity Brings Minions & Monsters Experience to 700 Retail Stores

To celebrate the theatrical release of Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, Comcast is transforming more than 700 Xfinity retail stores across the U.S. into interactive, Minions-themed destinations through July 5.

Visitors can take part in an augmented reality experience, interact with characters from the film, discover hidden Minions throughout stores, and snap photos with larger-than-life displays at select locations. Xfinity members can also receive limited-time collectible merchandise, including pins and T-shirts, while supplies last, with exclusive items available for Platinum and Diamond members.

The promotion extends beyond retail locations with exclusive perks for Xfinity members, including early access screenings of Minions & Monsters through Fandango, a limited-time $5 Fandango Movie Cash offer, and VIP screening giveaways for Diamond members in select cities.

The collaboration also highlights Xfinity’s Same-Day WiFi service, with the Minions featured throughout the campaign to showcase the company’s quick setup process, allowing customers to sign up, install their equipment, and begin using their home internet service in a single day.

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