Nightmare Fuel: Bloor Noir show announced for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced Nightmare Fuel: Bloor Noir, a new original show that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“Embark on a dark musical journey and resist temptation as death-defying stunts lure you deeper into a vampire-ridden metropolis.”

This will be the 6th version of the Nightmare Fuel series.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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