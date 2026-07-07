Resident Evil Coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas This Summer

Universal Horror Unleashed is bringing the world of Resident Evil to life this summer with a new limited-time experience inspired by Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise.

From July 9 through August 30, 2026, the experience will transform Universal Horror Unleashed into an interactive journey through Raccoon City, where guests will travel across six themed zones as they work to contain the T-Virus outbreak.

Along the way, guests will solve interactive puzzles, encounter hordes of zombies, and come face-to-face with familiar characters from the series, including Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong. The experience culminates in themed food and beverages inside Umbrella Corporation, featuring limited-time offerings inspired by the T-Virus and its mutations.

From the Universal press release:

Beginning their journey in Zone 1: Arrival, they are greeted with a battered “Welcome to Raccoon City” sign. As emergency lights flash, police scramble to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak caused by Umbrella Corporation’s T-Virus. From there, fans move to Zone 2: Mission, where they arrive at the Raccoon City Police Department, ready to solve a series of interactive puzzles. As they race against the clock, they’ll enter Zone 3: Infection, where they must enter the heart of the infected zone – a quarantined spot in Raccoon City where the last remaining citizens have transformed into ravenous, flesh-eating zombies. Amid the chaos, they’ll see familiar faces like the infamous Ada Wong. Pushing through the outbreak, they’ll enter Zone 4: Combat and come face-to-face with iconic characters from the Resident Evil franchise, including Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy. As terror turns into adrenaline, guests will be at the forefront of the battles between these heroic characters, surrounding zombies and notorious villains. Once the dust settles, guests will be invited to take photos and interact with the characters. As they approach Zone 5: Escape, guests enter the final stretch of their journey, where they must survive the final mission. Those who survive will enter Zone 6: Aftermath, where they can step inside Umbrella Corporation and dine on limited-time themed food and cocktails for purchase inspired by the T-Virus and its mutations – but they must be on the lookout, as they never know who may emerge around the corner…

Resident Evil is included with General Admission to Universal Horror Unleashed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Universal Horror Unleashed’s official website.

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