Universal Orlando Announces Universal Nights at Epic Universe After-Hours Event for October

Universal Orlando has announced Universal Nights, a brand-new, limited-capacity after-hours event coming to Epic Universe on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 17.

The separately ticketed event will give guests the opportunity to experience Epic Universe after dark, with access to attractions, entertainment, character interactions, and more, as well as complimentary specialty snacks and beverages.

Universal Nights will take place from 9 PM to midnight, with ticket holders able to enter Epic Universe as early as 7 PM. This early admission allows guests to enjoy the park before the event officially begins, including the new nighttime show Universal Celestial Goodnight.

Tickets for Universal Nights will go on sale August 13, with pricing starting at $179.99 per person, plus tax.

Additional details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

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