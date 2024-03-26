Universal Studios Hollywood has opened Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The location officially opens on , but currently operates under a “soft opening”.

The all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, features 10 decadent and savory soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple, served in a cup, waffle cone, or souvenir cup.

Right now, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating Butterbeer Season through , 2024.

