Mark your calendars as Universal Orlando has shared they’re announcing their Summer 2024 plans on April 29, 2024.

Universal Orlando shared a video on social media to tease the announcement:

“I’m seeking a summer full of awesome nostalgia; new experiences, shows, a parade, and a new land.”

https://x.com/UniversalORL/status/1782789459966153063

The announcement is believed to provide details on Universal Studios Florida’s new parade and nighttime show, Summer Tribute Store plans, and an opening date for DreamWorks Land.

Universal’s social accounts have posted other videos in recent weeks, teasing Ghostbusters, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Back to the Future as properties we can see coming this summer in some form or another.

https://x.com/UniversalORL/status/1781339801255362611

