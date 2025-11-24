Knott’s Merry Farm kicks off the 2025 Holiday Season

Are you ready for Christmastime? The days are hilariously short. The temperatures have fallen enough to require jackets, and I think there were even a few days of rain! You know what that means? It’s time for Knott’s to shed the spooky decor and reveal the seasonal version of Knott’s Merry Farm! If you’ve never experienced it, you’re in for a grand time.

There’s always a lot of extra stuff going on around the park during this time, so let’s dig in.

First off, the park is decorated everywhere. Ribbons, wreaths, snow, nutcrackers, reindeer, the works. Everything is absolutely festive. Even the bubble machines placed around the park make great decorations.

Plus, Ghost Town is filled with tons of vendors, selling all kinds of handmade goods. We’re big fans of the tea, right in front of the Bird Cage theater. The wood carvers also make some fantastic decorations. The smell is just wonderful.

And multiple times a night, there’s a wonderful snowfall. The snow machines go into overdrive, and it’s hard not to become infected with joy as your face gets covered in suds.

While you’re in Ghost Town, there’s lots to do. The Bird Cage plays host to A Calico Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi 1885. These are the classic Christmas tales, but with an Old West twist that fits the park perfectly. The performers in there always do a bang-up job, and it’s become a tradition to catch these shows every year. These performances are the heart of the entire event, and really help capture what the season means.

But that’s far from the only show around the park. There’s a nightly tree lighting ceremony that’s really more of a Christmas song medley with dancing. It’s excellent and a pleasant surprise, which naturally leads into the bigger show across the way.

Before you do, throughout the day, there are actual carolers to be found, and in the evening, you’ll find the Wandering Wranglers, playing festive tunes.

The big outdoor show is Home for the Holidays. It’s a few years old now, but still feels fresh. The set-pieces are immense, and there’s so much going on. It’s just hard to take in how much work goes into producing this. You have to see it in person at least once.

Just around the corner is the big indoor show: Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas. This winter ice show in the park is absolutely fantastic, and I love every minute of it. It utilizes the entire stage and even offers an entertaining history lesson on how ice skating is not only tied to the park but also to Snoopy himself.

Back in Ghost Town, the barn is transformed into Santa’s Cabin, where not only can you meet the big man himself, but also get candied apples, fresh cookies and nuts, and something a bit harder.

Speaking of food, there’s a lot to love during this time of year. Everything from a turkey corn dog to a masapan funnel cake to some behemoth called The Roofus that looks like something out of a cartoon.

And as it gets cold, make sure to bundle up with one of the many festive clothing options. Lots of new merch around, as always.

There’s always a lot to do, and this is just the Christmastime additions. Year-round, there’s constantly something new to discover and learn about here.

Knott’s Merry Farm runs every day through January 4th, but, as always, they’ll be closed on Christmas. Tickets and passes are on sale at Knotts.com.