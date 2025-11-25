Celebrate Thanksgiving 2025 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for one of its busiest holiday weekends of the year. If you’re planning to visit the Resort, Universal is offering a variety of Thanksgiving dining options across its hotels and theme parks.

Special menu items will be available for Thanksgiving only unless otherwise notated.

In-Park Holiday Offerings

Confisco Grille at Islands of Adventure

Butternut Squash Soup: with roasted pepitas and crème fraîche

with roasted pepitas and crème fraîche Arugula and Spinach Salad: made with spiced pecans, roasted golden beets, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette.

made with spiced pecans, roasted golden beets, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette. Herb Roasted Turkey and Sage Gravy: served with traditional wild mushroom stuffing, whipped potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon and a brown sugar glaze, and orange-cranberry sauce.

served with traditional wild mushroom stuffing, whipped potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts with bacon and a brown sugar glaze, and orange-cranberry sauce. Pumpkin & Churro Bread Pudding: served with cinnamon ice cream and warm salted caramel sauce.

Thunder Falls Terrace at Islands of Adventure

Mixed Salad : baby mixed greens, fresh pomegranate seeds, candied spiced pecans, dried cranberries, and a pomegranate vinaigrette.

: baby mixed greens, fresh pomegranate seeds, candied spiced pecans, dried cranberries, and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Herb Roasted Turkey and Sage Gravy: wild mushroom stuffing, mashed gold potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and root vegetables, and fruity orange-cranberry sauce.

wild mushroom stuffing, mashed gold potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and root vegetables, and fruity orange-cranberry sauce. Pumpkin Pie: served with a creamy caramel sauce.

Lombard’s Seafood Grille at Universal Studios Florida

Butternut Squash Bisque: with crème fraîche and pumpkin seeds

with crème fraîche and pumpkin seeds Holiday Salad: made with goat cheese, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar dressing, beets, candied pecans, mixed greens, and whole grain mustard.

made with goat cheese, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar dressing, beets, candied pecans, mixed greens, and whole grain mustard. Turkey Dinner: roasted turkey breast, confit dark meat, sourdough bread and shiitake mushroom stuffing, gravy, roasted bourbon-glazed Brussels sprouts, smashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

roasted turkey breast, confit dark meat, sourdough bread and shiitake mushroom stuffing, gravy, roasted bourbon-glazed Brussels sprouts, smashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Deconstructed Pumpkin Cheesecake: graham cracker crumbs, pumpkin spice sponge cake, maple pecans, pumpkin cheesecake, and salted caramel sauce.

CityWalk Holiday Offerings

Bigfire

Bigfire will include special menu items available for Thanksgiving only.

Winter Garden Salad : rugula, kale, frisée, local lettuce, sweet potato, poached apple, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, and a maple-Dijon vinaigrette.

: rugula, kale, frisée, local lettuce, sweet potato, poached apple, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, and a maple-Dijon vinaigrette. Turkey Feast Entrée: confit dark meat, brined-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato puree, cranberry-walnut cornbread stuffing, vine tomatoes, fresh beans almondine, cranberry-cara cara sauce, giblets and sage velouté.

confit dark meat, brined-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato puree, cranberry-walnut cornbread stuffing, vine tomatoes, fresh beans almondine, cranberry-cara cara sauce, giblets and sage velouté. S’mores Pumpkin Pie: graham cracker dust, dark chocolate, marshmallows, and salted caramel.

Bread Box

Holiday Sandwich: roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sage aioli, cranberry bread, and a side of gravy. Available from November 22-29.

Voodoo Doughnut

Apple Crumble, a yeast doughnut made with apple chunks, caramel icing, and an apple crisp. Available November 22 – 30.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

A Nutty Brew: made with dark rum, amaretto liqueur, Irish crème liqueur, and coffee liqueur



made with dark rum, amaretto liqueur, Irish crème liqueur, and coffee liqueur The Golden Harvest: mix of whiskey, orange triple sec, orange and cranberry juices, and bitters.

Available November 26 to November 28.

Portofino Bay Hotel

Portofino Bay will offer two Thanksgiving dining options at Trattoria Del Porto and Mama Dellas Ristorante.

Trattoria Del Porto AVAILABLE 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thanksgiving Buffet; that includes a menu of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, family-friendly entertainment and more.

ADULT | $85.00*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $35.00

*Tax and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 complimentary.

Mama Dellas Ristorante AVAILABLE 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Enjoy a special three-course prix-fixe menu to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup: Crème Fraîche, chives.

Crème Fraîche, chives. Free-Range Turkey: Italian bread dressing, green bean almondine, creamy Yukon mashed potatoes, cinnamon-infused cranberry sauce, brown pan gravy.

Italian bread dressing, green bean almondine, creamy Yukon mashed potatoes, cinnamon-infused cranberry sauce, brown pan gravy. Spiced Apple Cream Torte: Cinnamon graham crumble, seasonal berries.

PER PERSON | $75.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included.

In addition to Thanksgiving, Holiday Harbor Nights will be held on Friday, November 28, and will feature the ceremonial grand lighting of Portofino Bay’s large Christmas Tree in the Harbor. Savor unlimited culinary samplings from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, paired with a handpicked selection of wines. Enjoy a live band and a special balcony opera performance

Royal Pacific Resort

Islands Dining Room AVAILABLE 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thanksgiving Buffet; includes a menu of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, plus family-friendly entertainment that includes a balloon artist, ukulele player and hula dancer.

ADULT | $80.00*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $40.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 complimentary.

Hard Rock Hotel

The Kitchen AVAILABLE 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM



Thanksgiving Buffet; includes a menu of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, family-friendly entertainment and more.

ADULT | $80.00*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $40.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 complimentary.

Helios Grand Hotel

Flora Taverna AVAILABLE 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thanksgiving Buffet

ADULT | $85.00*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $40.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 complimentary.

Sapphire Falls Resort

Amatista Cookhouse AVAILABLE 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Thanksgiving Buffet; includes a menu of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, plus family-friendly entertainment that includes Caribbean soloist, face painter and balloon artist.

ADULT | $80.00*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $40.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Children under age 3 complimentary.

Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Available Thursday, November 27 from 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM only at Bayliner Diner. ADULT | $26.00*

CHILD (ages 9 and under) | $14.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Slow-roasted turkey, luxury cornbread and fruit stuffing, cranberry compote, roasted broccoli, mashed potatoes, homemade herbed turkey gravy, biscuit and whipped butter

GLUTEN-FREE OPTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

ADD: DESSERT +$6.00/person CHOICE OF: Pecan or pumpkin pie.

Endless Summer Resort – Surfside

Available Thursday, November 27 from 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM only at Beach Break Cafe. ADULT | $22.50*

CHILD (ages 9 and under) | $13.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry compote, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit.

ADD: DESSERT +$6.50/person CHOICE OF: Pecan or pumpkin pie.

Endless Summer Resort – Dockside

Available Thursday, November 27 from 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM only at Pier 8 Market. ADULT | $22.50*

CHILD (ages 9 and under) | $13.00*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry compote, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit.

ADD: DESSERT +$6.50/person CHOICE OF: Pecan or pumpkin pie.

Stella Nova Resort

Available Thursday, November 27 from 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM only at Cosmos Cafe. ADULT | $23.99*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $12.99*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Roasted turkey breast, apple-sage stuffing, buttery whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce with a southern biscuit.

ADD: DESSERT +$5.50/person CHOICE OF: Pecan or pumpkin pie.

Terra Luna Resort

Available Thursday, November 27 from 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM only at Omega Cafe. ADULT | $23.99*

CHILD (ages 3 – 9) | $12.99*

*Tax and gratuity not included. Roasted turkey breast, apple-sage stuffing, buttery whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce with a southern biscuit.

ADD: DESSERT +$5.50/person CHOICE OF: Pecan or pumpkin pie.

