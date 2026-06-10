Celebrate the 4th of July 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 with an all-new Independence Day fireworks display, live performances, themed décor, and more.

All festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Guests are welcome to join Universal Studios Hollywood in this star-spangled celebration of Independence Day on July 3rd and 4th. Indulge in limited-time treats at participating CityWalk locations and enjoy the live sounds of a fife and drum band, followed by the 9:00 PM all-new, spectacular fireworks display.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.