What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of July 7, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from July 7, 2025, to July 13, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Guests can join in the celebration of Jaws’s 50th anniversary by visiting the village of Amity, which will take over the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida. This celebration will feature limited-time food, drinks, and merchandise.

In celebration of the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, a themed shopping experience will be added to the Lost Continent, near Doc Sugrue’s Desert Kebab House. Additionally, a Toothless photo opportunity will be available.

Elphaba and Glinda return for Meet & Greets at Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida from June 23rd to August 10th.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, in theaters July 2, Universal will feature themed photo ops in Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure and exclusive food and beverage items at The Burger Digs. Starting May 23, guests can also pick up some exclusive “Jurassic World: Rebirth” merchandise in Jurassic Outfitters and Dinostore.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

The Blues Brothers Show is under refurbishment for a couple of weeks. During this time, the show will not be performing; however, the characters will be available for Meet & Greets.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Mega Movie Summer, an all-new seasonal event celebrating some of Universal’s iconic films, debuts Friday, June 13. It will continue daily through August 10. The event will feature themed food & drink, merchandise, and new in-park experiences – including Jurassic World additions, JAWS 50th Celebrations, Wicked, and more!

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.