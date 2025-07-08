Knott’s Scary Farm 2025 tickets go on sale July 25

Knott’s Scary Farm is preparing to announce what guests can expect for the 2025 haunt season, continuing its legacy as Southern California’s longest-running Halloween theme park event.

On August 19, from 7 PM to 10 PM, Knott’s will host their exclusive preview event, Nightmares Revealed. During this event, guests will discover the new mazes, shows, and frightful experiences awaiting them at Knott’s Scary Farm this year.

Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm will go on sale on July 25. The event will run on select nights from September 18 through November 1, offering 28 nights of horror.

This year’s lineup includes 10 mazes, five scare zones, and three shows. Knott’s Scary Farm will be open from 7 PM to 2 AM on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7 PM to 1 AM on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. at knottsscaryfarm.com.