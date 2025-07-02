Johnny Rockets closes at CityWalk Hollywood

Close Menu
    Johnny Rockets has officially closed at CityWalk in Universal Studios Hollywood.

    No other details have been shared by Universal Studios Hollywood at this time, other than that a new venue will be replacing the chain.

    CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations closing, as well as preparations for the planned security checkpoint changes.

