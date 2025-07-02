Universal Orlando offering Florida Residents “Buy 2 Days, Get 1 Day Free” on a 2-Park 2-Day Ticket this Summer

Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket deal that Florida residents can take advantage of with the “Buy 2 Days, Get 1 Day Free on a 2-Park 2-Day” ticket offer, giving three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

This special ticket offer will give guests time to explore the thrills, excitement, and unforgettable adventures found within Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. With more than 50 immersive experiences across the two world-class theme parks, guests can explore the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, feel the rush of the hunt on Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and step into the beloved world of the Minions franchise at Illumination’s Minion Land.

For more information about the “Buy 2 Days, Get 1 Day Free on a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com. This ticket offer does not include access to Universal Epic Universe.

