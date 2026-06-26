Exploring Alchemy by Loews at Portofino Bay Hotel

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is renowned as one of Universal Orlando’s top resorts, offering an Italian seaside escape inspired by Portofino, Italy. My wife and I were invited by Loews Hotels to experience their new Alchemy by Loews cocktail program and enjoy dinner at Trattoria del Porto, along with drinks at The Thirsty Fish.

Inspired by the Italian Riviera, the resort’s colorful waterfront facades and lively harbor create a unique atmosphere at Universal Orlando. The parks are just a short walk or water taxi ride away, but there’s plenty of reason to spend time at the resort itself.

We stayed in a Standard 2 Queen Room for the night, which offered more than enough space for the two of us. It featured two queen beds, a desk, and a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. The balcony overlooking the harbor became our favorite spot, especially when everything lit up at night.

Our evening began at Trattoria del Porto, the resort’s casual Italian restaurant. We started with the Baked Bread, featuring rosemary-sun-dried tomato bread, prosciutto, burrata cheese, aged balsamic, fresh basil, and shaved Parmesan. For our second appetizer, we ordered the Baked Mediterranean Dip, with artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, Kalamata olives, and baked goat cheese, served with garlic crostini. They made for a great way to kick off dinner. If you’re dining with a group, we’d definitely recommend either one to share.

For entrées, I went with the salmon, while my wife ordered Carmen’s Spinach & Artichoke Ravioli. The salmon was cooked just right and paired well with the vegetables and olive relish. The ravioli was rich without feeling heavy, with the sage-brown butter tying everything together nicely.

To finish things off, we shared the Vanilla Bar. It struck a nice balance between sweet and tart, with the raspberry gelee and lemon custard keeping the dessert feeling light.

Along with dinner, we tried a couple of cocktails from the new Alchemy by Loews program. The menu leans into botanical flavors and creative presentations, giving familiar cocktails a unique twist.

We enjoyed The Italian 75, a refreshing mix of Portofino Dry Gin, crème de violette, prosecco, and aromatic mist. It was light, crisp, and floral without being overly sweet, providing a modern twist on the classic French 75. The botanical notes from the gin complemented the floral character of the crème de violette.

After dinner, we made our way over to The Thirsty Fish, the hotel’s waterfront bar overlooking the harbor. We ordered The Dino, a take on the classic Boulevardier made with Michter’s Rye and barrel-aged Campari infused with espresso and cinnamon. The bittersweet flavors of the traditional cocktail were still there, but the coffee notes gave it a smooth finish that made it easy to sip.

We also shared the Meat and Cheese Board, which paired perfectly with our drinks. The assortment of cured meats, cheeses, fruit, and crackers made for an ideal late-night snack while we sat back and enjoyed the harbor views. Our favorite was the blueberry goat cheese, whose sweet blueberry flavor balanced the tanginess of the cheese and quickly became the standout on the board – as evidenced by how quickly it disappeared first.

Whether you’re relaxing after a day at the parks or planning a resort day, Portofino Bay offers plenty, reminding you that the hotels are part of the vacation experience, too. The combination of comfortable accommodations, good food, harbor views, and the new Alchemy by Loews cocktails makes it clear why it remains one of Universal Orlando’s top hotels.

Even if you’re not staying at the hotel, Portofino Bay is worth visiting for an evening. Grab dinner, enjoy a cocktail by the water, and take in one of the most relaxing settings at Universal Orlando.

While we experienced Alchemy by Loews at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the cocktail program is also available at several other Loews Hotels around Universal Orlando Resort. Each hotel puts its own spin on the menu with drinks inspired by its unique theme, making it a good excuse to resort-hop and see what each location has to offer.

Inside Universal was invited by Loews Hotels to experience Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and the Alchemy by Loews program. All opinions expressed are our own.

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