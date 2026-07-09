First Halloween Horror Nights 35 Scare Zone Props Arrive at Universal Studios Florida

Scare zone setup is underway at Universal Studios Florida as the park gets ready for Halloween Horror Nights 35, with the first “themed” elements for a scare zone being installed in Hollywood.

Photos come courtesy of @SpeculationMatt on X/Twitter.

The scare zone has yet to be announced, but it is very reminiscent of the style of the haunted house, Carnival Graveyard, that was featured in 2018.

Scare zone setup should pick up pace in the coming weeks.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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