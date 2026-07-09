Universal Celestial Goodnight Debuts at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has officially debuted Universal Celestial Goodnight, the new nighttime spectacular that caps off each evening at Epic Universe.

The new show, presented nightly at park close, features nearly 600 lighting fixtures, over 350 fountains, and seven million LED lights. These elements come together to celebrate each of Epic Universe’s worlds before culminating with a fireworks finale.

The show starts with a narration telling guests that the time has come for the Chronos to align, and the energy of each portal will soon ignite. From there, each sequence is inspired by one of the park’s worlds, with familiar music, sounds, lighting, and fountain choreography helping recreate the vibes of Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

The Helios Grand Hotel acts as the show’s backdrop, with projection mapping and synchronized lighting sweeping across its facade as fireworks explode overhead, seamlessly integrating the hotel into the performance.

Transitions between each land keep the show moving quickly while building anticipation for the finale. While the show shares elements with the previous nighttime fountain presentation, Universal has greatly expanded the scale of the experience. The upgraded lighting package is the most notable addition, taking an already beautifully lit Celestial Park and turning it up to 11.

Thanks to Celestial Park’s layout, there’s not a bad place to watch the show. If you’re up near Cosmos Fountain, you’re right in the middle of everything, with the fountains, lighting, and fireworks surrounding you. Head back toward Constellation Carousel, though, and you get a completely different experience. From there, you can really take in the full scale of the production, with the lighting throughout Celestial Park, the Helios Grand Hotel, and the fireworks all coming together in one view. It’s worth watching from different spots because each location offers something a little different.

At just shy of 10 minutes, Universal Celestial Goodnight is shorter than many nighttime spectaculars, but it never feels rushed. Instead, it delivers a well-paced experience that builds naturally toward an explosive finale over Celestial Park.

It’s a fittingly epic way to end the day and provides Epic Universe with the memorable nighttime sendoff it has been waiting for.

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