What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of August 18, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 18, 2025, to August 24, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit officially closed, with riders enjoying last rides on Sunday, August 17.

Universal Passholder Appreciation Days returns, taking place from August 15 to September 30. The event celebrates the UOAPs with over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, and more. Passholder Nights will be held on Aug 15 and 16 at Universal Studios Florida.

The first Unmasking the Horror tours start Friday, August 22. Be mindful of potential spoilers!

Back to Hogwarts celebrates the return of another school year, allowing guests to celebrate their house pride at Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The event runs until Sept 1.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure will be closed starting August 20. The attraction is expected to reopen on September 4.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual Pass Members with the return of Pass Member Appreciation Days. From August 15 to September 30, Pass Members can take advantage of limited-time giveaways and special offers throughout the Park and on CityWalk.

Back to Hogwarts celebrates the return of another school year, allowing guests to celebrate their house pride at Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The event runs until Sept 1.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

