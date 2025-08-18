Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit officially closed at Universal Studios Florida

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has officially closed at Universal Studios Florida after 16 years.

Fans and guests came out to be some of the last riders of the roller coaster, where they were handed a souvenir guitar pick of the “Farewell Tour”. Universal Orlando even debuted Meet & Greet characters inspired by the queue video to interact with guests near the entrance.

Wristbands were handed out to 36 lucky guests to be a part of the final three trains for one last ride.

The coaster, which opened in 2009, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and was known for its vertical lift and allowing guests to choose their music while riding.

Per Universal, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s closure will make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date. Rumors suggest a new coaster will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but Universal has not confirmed anything at this time.

