CityWalk Pop opens in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

CityWalk Pop has opened in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood, offering guests the popular snack alongside Universal’s collectible popcorn buckets.

Guests can choose from 3 flavors: Kettle Corn, Buttered, or White Cheddar.

CityWalk Pop replaces Popcornopolis, which closed earlier this year.

CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations being updated, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoint changes.

