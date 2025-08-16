Close Menu
    Sunday, August 17
    Trending

    CityWalk Pop opens in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

    CityWalk Hollywood By

    CityWalk Pop has opened in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood, offering guests the popular snack alongside Universal’s collectible popcorn buckets.

    Guests can choose from 3 flavors: Kettle Corn, Buttered, or White Cheddar.
    CityWalk Pop replaces Popcornopolis, which closed earlier this year.

    CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations being updated, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoint changes.

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Share.

    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

    Related Posts