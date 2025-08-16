NBA Store opens in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

The new NBA Store has opened in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Per Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website description:

“The NBA, in partnership with Lids is opening its first flagship store on the West Coast at Universal CityWalk! With the largest in-store collection of official NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League merchandise and memorabilia, plus the Custom Lab for personalized jerseys and headwear.”

The store replaces Abercrombie & Fitch, which closed earlier in the year.

CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations being updated, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoint changes.

