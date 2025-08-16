Close Menu
    Sunday, August 17
    NBA Store opens in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

    The new NBA Store has opened in CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Per Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website description:

    “The NBA, in partnership with Lids is opening its first flagship store on the West Coast at Universal CityWalk! With the largest in-store collection of official NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League merchandise and memorabilia, plus the Custom Lab for personalized jerseys and headwear.”

    The store replaces Abercrombie & Fitch, which closed earlier in the year.

    CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations being updated, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoint changes.

