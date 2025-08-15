Hard Rock International offering Ultimate Orlando Getaway to Universal Epic Universe

Hard Rock International is giving a lucky family or friend group the ultimate Orlando getaway to experience Universal Orlando’s four amazing theme parks, including the new theme park, Epic Universe.

Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program the chance to win a 4-night trip for four at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, including: Hard Rock is offering members of the global loyalty program the chance to win a 4-night trip for four at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, including:

Round-trip airfare

Ground transportation between the airport and the hotel

4-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

VIP meal at Hard Rock Cafe Orlando and 4 classic Hard Rock t-shirts

and 4 classic Hard Rock t-shirts Admission tickets to Universal Orlando Resort’s four theme parks : Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, and the newly opened Universal Epic Universe

Through their stay at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, the winning vacationers will earn Unity points that unlock benefits for their next visit at participating Hard Rock properties around the world, redeemable for merchandise, dining, hotel stays, casino gaming, and more.

Unity by Hard Rock and enter at hardrock.com/epicgetaway for a chance to win this epic experience. Families can sign up forand enter atfor a chance to win this epic experience.