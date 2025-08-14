Scooby Doo & the Gang joining Volcano Bay Nights; tickets now on sale

Universal Orlando has shared more details of the just-announced return of Volcano Bay Nights – including all-new fun with Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront villains within the park.

Running Friday nights from to guests will enjoy after-dark access to the water theme park, with access beginning at 4pm. The exclusive, limited-capacity event officially takes place from 7pm to 11pm.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy:

Lower wait times at their favorite attractions, including TeAwa the Fearless River – where guests take a thrilling whitewater ride along a roaring river of rapids; Ko’okiri Body Plunge – where guests brave a 125-foot drop; Krakatau Aqua Coaster – the park’s marquee attraction that sends guests twisting, turning and plummeting through the volcano; and more.

Live entertainment throughout the park, including a Beach Bash on Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ, and photo ops with the iconic Mystery Machine and popular characters Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Fred, and Daphne – along with some of the villains from the animated series, including Ghost Clown.

Complimentary snacks like Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce, and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn. Guests can also choose from more than 100 drink choices and enjoy refills throughout the event with Coca-Cola beverages in a Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.

Additional specialty menu items available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona and select snack stands. Guests can also purchase delicious Volcano Bay fare from Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, Whakawaiwai Eats, Kunuku Boat Bar, and The Feasting Frog.

Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are available for purchase starting for $99 plus tax per person and standard self-parking is included in the price of admission for the event. Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and a valid photo ID.