Epic Universe Soundtrack coming 2026; Universal releases teasers on streaming platforms

Universal Orlando has announced it will release an official Epic Universe soundtrack, available on physical vinyl and streaming platforms in 2026.
To mark the announcement. Universal has released three songs from the upcoming album on Spotify and Apple Music.
The released songs include Court of the Moon Theme (Day), Majestic Rising (Reprise of Apollo) and Stardust Racers (Day).
More details will be revealed in the coming months.
Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.
Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.