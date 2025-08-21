Demolition begins on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando is moving quickly on Hollywood Rip Rockit as demolition is underway for the now-closed roller coaster.

Cranes and bulldozers are already tearing out track, most notably near the helix near the park entrance. You can see in the photos below the difference in demotion in just a day.

Meanwhile, in New York, a giant crane is on-site helping with demolition on the “treble clef” element of the coaster.

The coaster, which opened in 2009, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and was known for its vertical lift and allowing guests to choose their music while riding.

Per Universal, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s closure will make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date. Rumors suggest a new coaster will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but Universal has not confirmed anything at this time.

