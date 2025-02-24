Fast & Furious Supercharged to close at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the Fast & Furious – Supercharged attraction on the Studio Tour will officially close on March 10, 2025.

The attraction’s closure comes as Universal is constructing the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, which is set to open in 2026.

Inspired by the popular Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious – Supercharged launched in 2015 as the finale of the Studio Tour.

Universal states that Supercharged’s closure “will pave the way for an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon.”

Currently, there are no plans for Orlando’s Fast & Furious – Supercharged to close at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.