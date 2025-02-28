NBA Store opening at CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood

An NBA Store will be opening at CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The store will be replacing the recently closed Abercrombie & Fitch location.

No other details have been shared by Universal Studios Hollywood at this time.

CityWalk is undergoing a significant overhaul, with many locations closing in the past month, along with preparing for the planned security checkpoints changes.

