Universal Orlando debuts New “4 Parks” ad showcasing Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has released a new ad, “Welcome to the Four Parks of Universal Orlando Resort,” as marketing for Epic Universe begins to ramp up before it officially opens on May 22, 2025.

Touting “A new way to vacation,” the commercial references Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay but primarily focuses on the new theme park, Epic Universe – including glimpses of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Mario Kart in Super Nintendo World, meeting Frankenstein’s monster in Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

The video ends with the text, “Vacations will never be the same. Welcome to the four parks of Universal Orlando Resort”.

Opening on May 22, 2025, Epic Universe features 5 immersive worlds – Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

