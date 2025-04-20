Universal Studios Hollywood shares First Look at Xanathar; featured in Dungeons & Dragons at Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a first look at the legendary beholder, Xanathar, and his beloved pet goldfish, Sylgar, as they will appear in the all-new Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep in-world experience at Universal Fan Fest Nights, kicking off on Friday, April 25.

Universal Studios Hollywood collaborated with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create this larger-than-life, fully articulated Xanathar.

The all-new Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep is an in-world experience is inspired by the “World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game”, Dungeons & Dragons. The experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers – a heroic spy network – to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep. You can read a bit more about the experience in our behind-the-scenes tour recap.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime, along with an enticing menu of themed foods, all-new merchandise, and cosplay inspired by Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements.

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural event, which will take place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4; 9-11; and 15-18, 2025.

