Universal Horror Unleashed opening 2nd year-round haunt location in Chicago

Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced that Universal Horror Unleashed will open a 2nd location in Chicago in 2027.

Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago will transform a vacant 114,000-square-foot commercial building at 700 W. Chicago Avenue, directly across from the new Bally’s Casino, into a world-class horror attraction and entertainment destination. According to World Business Chicago, the project is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the city.

The experience will include mazes, themed bars, and unique food and beverage offerings, and a retail space featuring exclusive merchandise. The venue is expected to operate year-round, creating more than 400 permanent jobs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract – one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism.”

“Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce, and strong infrastructure,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We’re excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture. We’re grateful for the city and state’s support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind-blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations.”

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 following design finalization and permitting.

Universal’s first-ever Horror Unleashed location is set to open in Las Vegas on August 14, 2025.

