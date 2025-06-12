Universal Studios Hollywood reveals ride vehicles for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster; opening 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared more details on the upcoming Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, including giving us our first-look at the ride vehicle.

The ride vehicle was revealed kicked off a media preview of the new Mega Movie Summer event.

Debuting in 2026, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is Universal Studios Hollywood’s first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster and will debut as the fastest roller coaster in the Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio at a staggering 72 MPH.

The roller coaster will feature groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles, the coaster will rocket guests up to 72 MPH along 4,100 feet of elaborate track, meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking experience.

The fully rotational ride vehicles will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

“Watching the progress of this incredible roller coaster come to life is truly spectacular,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “2026 is just around the corner and we are equally as excited as our guests to introduce such an inspiring new ride to our theme park portfolio. ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer for Universal Studios Hollywood that will not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park. We look forward to riding it ourselves and to welcoming guests to experience it in the very near future.”

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within an expansive garage-like structure before settling into one of four ride vehicles, designed to look like the iconic cars from the films. The ride vehicle modeled after Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger is currently on display at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.