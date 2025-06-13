Jason Universe coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Jason Voorhees is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!

Fittingly announced on Friday the 13th, the new haunted house is inspired by the iconic horror franchise.

“Jason Universe” will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando takes place on select nights, beginning through

