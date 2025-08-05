Halloween Horror Nights 34 Scare Zone Update: Aug 5, 2025 – Universal Studios Florida

Set up for Halloween Horror Nights 34 is heating up as we’re just a little over 3 weeks away from Opening Night.

In this update, we take a look around Universal Studios Florida to see what’s been done for scare zone preparation.

» The Origins of Horror in Production Central

» Mutations: Toxic Twenties in New York

» Club Horror in San Francisco

» Masquerade: Dance with Death in Hollywood

» The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane in Central Park

The Origins of Horror in Production Central

The entrance of Halloween Horror Nights will set the stage a lot differently than last year’s zone, as four large crypt-like props line the street down Minion Land.

The giant truss that holds the giant, neon Halloween Horror Nights sign has begun construction as well. This year, the sign is expected to glow teal to match the mood of this year’s theme.

Mutations: Toxic Twenties in New York

The first props have arrived in New York for Mutations: Toxic Twenties. So far, the props include collided cars with crime scene barriers, a florist’s stand, an apparent bootlegging stage, and a newspaper stand – which teases Bzzzcon’s toxic accident and fugitive Diamond Joe Malone and gang.

Club Horror in San Francisco

Changing it up this year, San Francisco will no longer play host to a scare zone, but a street experience – where guests can “snap pictures with original characters and dance to an undead DJ”. Not much has occurred in this area other than setting up some lighting. The giant structure has been in place since Grad Bash and has been put to use by Universal since then.

Masquerade: Dance with Death in Hollywood

In Hollywood, four stages featuring large stained glass backgrounds line the street. At the entrance, large gates are now wrapped in vines and moss.

The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane in Central Park

The most detailed of this year’s zone so far, Crooked Lane, is cluttered with junk, cat toys, and vintage Halloween decor.

Storyboards can be found down the Lane, explaining the tale of the Cat Lady of Crooked Lane.

The pumpkins are back in the trees, marking their first appearance since 2018’s zone. Still no sign of Liil Boo, however.

Jars of Milk can also be found throughout the zone.

At the end of the zone is the Cat Lady’s house. Close by is what we’ve dubbed the Cat Shack, which features tons of yarn, foliage, and a giant hairball.

That’ll do it for this Halloween Horror Nights 34 scare zone update. Who’s ready for the HORRAH?!?

