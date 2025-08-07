Poltergeist haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Poltergeist, a haunted house inspired by the 1982 cult horror classic that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025.
Universal shared a summary of the house’s synopsis:
“Restless spirits have overrun the infamous house atop a cemetery from the classic film, and they’re drawn to you. You’ll be lured up into the house by the TV’s glowing whisper and cross into another world. Enter a surreal landscape, where your sense of wonder will soon shift to horror as you’re menaced by the rage-fueled Beast. Don’t get lost in the light.”
Poltergeist will be a Hollywood-exclusive haunted house.
Universal Studios Hollywood also announced the rest of what guests can experience at this year’s event, including Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and scare zones.
This marks the return of Poltergeist, as a haunted house was featured at Halloween Horror Nights in 2018.
Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights, from September 4 through November 2, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets are now on sale.
