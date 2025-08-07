Poltergeist haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Poltergeist, a haunted house inspired by the 1982 cult horror classic that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

Universal shared a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“Restless spirits have overrun the infamous house atop a cemetery from the classic film, and they’re drawn to you. You’ll be lured up into the house by the TV’s glowing whisper and cross into another world. Enter a surreal landscape, where your sense of wonder will soon shift to horror as you’re menaced by the rage-fueled Beast. Don’t get lost in the light.”

Poltergeist will be a Hollywood-exclusive haunted house.

Universal Studios Hollywood also announced the rest of what guests can experience at this year’s event, including Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and scare zones.

This marks the return of Poltergeist, as a haunted house was featured at Halloween Horror Nights in 2018.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights,

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.