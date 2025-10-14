Universal Studios Hollywood reveals dates and details for 2025 Holiday Season

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced dates and details for this year’s Holidays event, which will run from November 24, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

Universal Plaza, located at the heart of Universal Studios Hollywood, transforms into a dazzling holiday spectacle with the return of the beloved “Grinchmas” Who-bilation. Guests will be swept into the whimsical world of Who-ville, where vibrant décor, playful performances and interactive activities bring the magic of the season to life.

A whimsical 65-foot Grinchmas tree towers at the center of Who-ville adorned with hundreds of vibrant ornaments and thousands of shimmering LED lights. This topsy-turvy holiday icon serves as the centerpiece of the celebration, where nightly tree-lighting ceremonies, complete with a flurry of cascading snow, create a truly magical moment that captures the spirit of the season as the sensational Who-inspired singing quartet perform legendary harmonies for an infectious Who-liday spirit.

Grinchmas also includes fun like taking photos with the mischievous Grinch and his loyal dog Max, and cozy story time with Cindy-Lou Who as she reads “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” to a cheerful visit at the Who-ville post office to send a postcard filled with three good deeds and decorating festive paper “Grinchmas” ornament, “Grinchmas” is a family tradition packed with whimsical fun.

A delightful selection of Who-tacular sweet treats and exclusive “Grinchmas” merchandise are also available for purchase.

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” features a jubilant décor of twinkling lights, magical garlands and cheerful wreaths. The Frog Choir’s traditional holiday a cappella performances will resonate with joy, as visiting witches, wizards and muggles wander Hogsmeade village in search of enchanting gifts and exclusive keepsakes while sipping a delicious cup of hot, cold or frozen Butterbeer.

Nightfall brings “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts™ Castle” to life with an electrifying light projection show, transforming the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry into a visually dazzling display. Accompanied by a rich medley of music from the Harry Potter film series, this immersive experience will envelop guests in a symphony of festive sights and sounds.

At Super Nintendo World, guests will once again encounter two cheerful snowmen, one sporting Mario’s signature red hat and scarf, the other donning Luigi’s green cap and scarf, alongside a sparkling tree crowned with a Super Star. Guests can also explore a selection of special holiday merchandise available at retail locations throughout the theme park, including the 1-UP Factory shop within the land.

Guests will have a chance to collect seasonal digital stamps at Super Nintendo World when using their interactive Power-Up Band. From December 1 through February 28, guests can unlock the exclusive “Winter Wonder” stamp, while those visiting during the month of December can earn a festive “Holiday Party” stamp.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood will also celebrate the holiday season with festive décor, highlighted by a 40-foot Christmas tree illuminated by more than 200,000 LED lights.

The seasonal festivities extend to Universal CityWalk’s 5 Towers stage, where select evenings welcome live musical performances, DJ sets and street entertainers.

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is included with theme park admission.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.