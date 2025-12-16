Universal Studios UK Project secures planning approval for first UK Theme Park in Bedford

Universal Destinations & Experiences has cleared a major milestone in bringing its first theme park resort to the United Kingdom, as the government officially granted planning approval for the long-anticipated Universal Studios UK project on December 16. The decision allows the Universal to move forward with detailed design and early site preparation for a large-scale resort planned for Bedford.

An update about the project was posted on Universal’s official UK Project website:

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has approved our request for planning permission to be granted by way of making a Special Development Order (SDO).

While there are still further steps to complete, including a statutory parliamentary review period, this decision represents another important milestone for the project.

The plans are expected to include a theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces.

Universal estimates that the UK Project will generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit and create 28,000 jobs.

Universal has not yet revealed specific information on themed lands or attractions.

With planning permission now secured, Universal is expected to move into the next phase of the project, including final design work and construction scheduling. Current projections place construction beginning later this decade, with an opening targeted for the early 2030s, pending further approvals and development timelines.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.