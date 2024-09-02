Warner Bros Studios celebrated “Back to Hogwarts” by sharing new details with Universal Orlando on the upcoming Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction, set to open in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic at Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025.

Back the Hogwarts takes place yearly on September 1 to celebrate when students in the Wizarding World return to school at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Guests will join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and watch the Trial of Dolores Umbridge via omnidirectional lifts to watch the trial take place…until Umbridge attempts to escape. Guests will engage in a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways, and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures, and more along the way.

Guests will see the rebuilt Ministry of Magic in its “full scale, full glory, full glamour” – including the Fountain of Magical Brethren restored to its rightful state, with flying memos swirling through the atrium, along with the enchanted weather ceiling.

Guests will explore the Ministry, including the Ministry locker room, where we find out that Harry, Ron, and Neville are in training to become Aurors. Other areas we will visit includes the Hall of Ministers, the Ministry Map Room, and the Auror’s Headquarters, where they are gathering information on cases.

We will eventually enter into Umbridge’s “ornate pink & gold” Ministry office, where yes – there are plenty of cat plates. It’s here where we will meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house elf.

Dame Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Dolores Umbridge for the attraction. In regards to her performance, Universal says, “Staunton got to take Umbridge to the extreme.”

Other characters include those who we’ve never encountered in any other of Universal’s Harry Potter attractions, including Yaxley, MacNair, the Carrows, and Kingsley Shacklebolt.

Universal states that the Battle of the Ministry attraction is the “most ambitious, groundbreaking ride” they’ve ever created.

