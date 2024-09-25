Due to the threat of Hurricane Helene, Universal Orlando has announced operational changes for the resort.

Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday, Sept 26, and anticipates the water park will reopen on Friday, Sept 27.

The rest of the Resort, as well as Halloween Horror Nights, will continue operations and hours as normal at this time. Universal is monitoring the hurricane’s track and will update if necessary.

As much as we love theme parks – safety is always the priority. Whether or not Universal Orlando, or any theme park, remains open should be the last thing to worry about.

If you are already in Orlando and cannot leave before the hurricane’s effects are felt, make sure to get all the supplies you feel are necessary for your travel party. The hotel will be your “home” to ride out the storm. Each resort is equipped to handle hurricanes, and the staff is trained to handle any emergency situation.

For more information on the latest updated track on tropical systems, make sure to visit http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.