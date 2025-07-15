The Franklin Institute and Comcast NBCUniversal announce “Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition” opening Feb 2026 in Philadelphia

Comcast NBCUniversal and The Franklin Institute have announced Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition, a first-of-its-kind immersive and interactive experience that explores the creativity and storytelling behind Universal Destinations & Experiences’ themed entertainment; set to open on February 14, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Guests can now sign up for early access to tickets and exclusive updates ahead of the public on-sale date at www.fi.edu.

The groundbreaking exhibition spans 18,000 square feet and features eight themed galleries, 25 interactive experiences, and over 100 original artifacts from fan-favorite attractions, including Jurassic World, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters, and more.

The exhibit offers a special, inside look at the storytelling, innovation, and world-building behind Universal’s legendary creations, from The World Famous Studio Tour, exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood, to the most recent launch of Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort and the largest and most technologically advanced theme park to open in the US in decades.

From animatronics, robotics, and ride design to costuming and special effects, guests will explore the artistry, creativity, and technology behind the thrills and chills of the award-winning Universal theme parks. The galleries will delve into the creative world of storyboard artists, animators, game designers, visual effects artists, and prop masters for a rare glimpse into the universe of innovation driven by talented teams that push the boundaries of themed entertainment and shape the future of epic experiences.

Exhibition features:

Step into the Action: A fully immersive experience that puts you inside the magic of Universal’s greatest attractions.

Unleash Your Inner Creator: Build coasters, design monster masks, and program animated ﬁgures using real theme park tools and technology.

Get Up Close with the Icons: View ride vehicles, props, and more from fan favorite attractions like Jurassic World and Universal Monsters.

See the Stars: Pose with costumes of your favorite characters like Toothless, Po, Tigress, and Gingy from Universal's live shows.

Explore the Tech Behind the Thrills: Discover the science, storytelling, and eﬀects that power the parks.

Strike a Pose: Snap photos with real props and themed environments.

“Hosting the world premiere of an exhibition of this caliber in 2026, during what will be a monumental year for the nation, is extraordinary,” said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of the Franklin Institute. “We’re proud to add Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition to the already impressive lineup of major events happening during the 2026 semi-quincentennial in Philadelphia.”

Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition was created in collaboration with the award-winning creative design firm MDSX. The Franklin Institute proudly presents the exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center from February 14, 2026, through September 7, 2026.

“Comcast NBCUniversal has a rich history of delivering innovation and unforgettable moments and experiences to people around the world,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast. “Our partnership with the Franklin Institute demonstrates how Philadelphia continues to be a home for inspiration, ideas, and creativity. We’re excited to bring the incredible and breathtaking world of Universal to life for our hometown to experience.”