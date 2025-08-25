Close Menu
    Universal Orlando reveals full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 34

    Halloween Horror Nights - Orlando By

    Universal Orlando has revealed their full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 34, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event and around the Resort.

    Cursed Carnival

    Located in New York
    • Death by Cheesestick – Giant hand breaded mozzarella cheese stick with spicy marinara sauce $10.99
    • Freakishly Long Corndog – Footlong Nathan’s hotdog, hand-dipped, fried and topped with jalapeño ranch and crispy bacon bits $12.49
    Beverages
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    • Xül Beer Co. PB&J Mixtape$14.00

    The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane

    Located in Cafe La Bamba
    • Flamin’ Hot Birria Ramen – Tender birria beef on ramen noodles in a Flamin’ Hot birria consommé broth with shaved onions, scallions and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos $15.99
    • Tostitos Birria Beef Walking Taco – Birria beef with Tostitos Sabritas Salsa Verde, red onions, scallions and consommé $14.99
    • Fritos Vegan Walking Taco – Vegan chorizo crumble with Fritos, salsa verde and cilantro $14.99

    Beverages

    • Berry Scary360 Vodka Red Raspberry, blackberry syrup and lemonade
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Sour Puss – Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, blackberry syrup and lemonade
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
      Refill $12.75
      20 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

    Located in Music Plaza
    • Pan con Tomate – Crunchy grilled garlic bread smeared with tomato pulp and grated Manchego cheese $7.99
    • Grilled Gambas al Ajillo – Garlic grilled shrimp on a crunchy baguette $12.99
    • Artist’s Palette – Crispy granulated sugar churros with dulce de leche, raspberry jam, and Bavarian cream “paint” $7.99

    Beverages

    • Sinister Sangria Wine Stream white sangria, lime juice and strawberry syrup
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • No-Boos Brew – RELAX Zero Sauvignon Blanc, lime juice, pineapple juice, and strawberry syrup $9.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

    Located between Central Park and Springfield
    • “Mom, Cut the Crust Off” PB&J – Fried PB&J, hot maple syrup, chili flakes $7.99
    • Temper Tantrum Tendies – Chicken tendies with choice of: Mesquite BBQ ranch with bourbon BBQ dip, Garlic Parmesan with spicy marinara sauce $10.99

    Beverages

    • Blood Orange Screamsicle 360 Vodka Madagascar Vanilla, blood orange syrup and lemonade
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Toy Box Cider – Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, lime juice, cinnamon, ginger and black sugar syrups with sparkling apple cider and a gummy bear garnish
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks Firefly Fun House

    Located in New York
    • Huskus’ Muscle Man Slop – Beef sloppy joe with jalapeño bacon, LAY’S Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips, and cheese sauce on a chocolate almond bun $14.99
    • Ramblin’ Rabbit Fried Carrot Cake – Crispy carrot cake with white icing and torn ramblin’ rabbit cotton candy $8.99

    Beverages

    • Light the Way Firefly White Lightnin’ moonshine, Firefly Peach moonshine, Sūpāsawā, blue Curaçao syrup, simple syrup and Seagram’s tonic water
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Let Me In Mocktail – Lemon juice, peach puree, simple syrup and lavender syrup, garnished with a dragon fruit syrup float $9.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Jason Universe

    Located in Portofino Bridge, between London and Springfield
    • Spiral Sausage – Merguez style spicy grilled pork sausage with bloody harissa BBQ sauce $11.99
    • Camp Bloody S’mores – Toasted chocolate almond bread with ganache, marshmallows, cinnamon cereal and blood spatter $7.99
    • Elotes – Fire grilled corn on the husk with choice of cotija cheese and Tajin or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos $8.49

    Beverages

    • Crystal Lake Coffee Seagram’s 7 whiskey, DeKuyper Crème de Cacao, cold brew concentrate, and toasted marshmallow syrup – $16.00
    • Blood Orange Mocha Mocktail – Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and blood orange syrups with a Sh’mallow topping and chocolate drizzle $9.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Terrifier Clown Cafe

    Located in New York
    • Sienna’s Burnt Angel Wings – Crispy wings with a spicy bourbon glaze $11.99
    • Clown Cafe Bloody Popcorn – Crispy popcorn chicken with pepperoni, marinara blood sauce and a spiced parmesan $10.99
    • Abracadabra Sunflower Glasses – Two sunflower sugar cookies with chocolate and blood spatter $7.99

    Beverages

    • Starry Nights Spritz Gran Gala orange liqueur, cranberry juice and Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Clown Cafe Juice Mocktail – Orange juice, cranberry juice and sparkling apple cider $9.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Fallout

    Located in New York
    • Cram Tots & More – Thumbs Up chili glazed spam with cheddar tater tot kegs and scallions $12.99
    • Pickle Bucket Baked Chicken – Buffalo chicken dip with crispy fried pickles $11.99
    • Yum Yum Deviled “Eggs” – Coconut panna cotta “eggs” with pineapple whipped ganache and Tajin $7.99

    Beverages

    • Dark Planteray OFTD Overproof Rum, Old Forester Bourbon, DeKuyper crème de cassis, Fernet-Branca and cola soda
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Quantum Mocktail – Sūpāsawā, blue curaçao syrup, exotic citrus syrup, simple syrup, and tonic water $9.00
    • RadAway Mocktail – Lemonade with chipotle pineapple and spiced brown sugar syrup in a souvenir RadAway bag $13.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Five Nights at Freddy’s

    Located in Louie’s Italian Restaurant in New York
    • Why Not Have Both Pizza & Pasta – Pepperoni pizza with baked spaghetti & meatballs and grated parmesan cheese $14.99
    • Mike…Eggs Benedict – Eggs Benedict sandwich with Canadian bacon, egg, American cheese and hollandaise sauce $9.99
    • Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake, raspberry insert, cannoli cream filling and mascarpone buttercream icing $12.99

    Beverages

    • Chica’s Sour Lemon Tang Mocktail – Exotic Citrus syrup, cupcake syrup, Sūpāsawā, and Seagram’s club soda $9.00
    • Foxy’s Strawberry Soda Mocktail – Strawberry, cupcake and exotic citrus syrups and Seagram’s® club soda $9.00

    Club Horror Bar

    Located in San Francisco
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Crooked Can Bürgermeister
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
      Refill $12.50
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Hidden Springs Riot Juice
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
      Refill $12.50
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
      Refill $12.50
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Cigar City Jai Alai
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.75
      Refill $11.50
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Orange Blossom Pilsner
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.75
      Refill $11.50
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Angry Orchard Headless Pumpkin Cider
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $17.75
      Refill $13.75
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.75
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    San Francisco Fanta Bar

    Located in San Francisco
    • Pineapple Potion – Appleton Estate Signature rum, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, BG Reynolds falernum syrup and Fanta Pineapple
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
      Mocktail $9.00
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Bridge Fanta Bar

    Located on Portofino Bridge, between Springfield and London
    • Strawberry Morgue-arita – Cuervo Tradicional blanco tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, and Fanta strawberry
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
      Mocktail $9.00
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    World Expo Fanta Bar

    Located in World Expo
    • Fizzy Fright – New Amsterdam vodka, Bols apricot brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Fanta orange
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    New York Fanta Bar

    Located in New York
    • Lavender Mist – New Amsterdam gin, lime juice, lavender syrup and Fanta Chucky Punch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
      Mocktail $9.00
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
      Refill $12.75
      12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Twisted Tater Chips

    Located at *unknown*
    • Twisted Tater Chips – Crunchy spiralized twisted potato chips with choice of spicy cheddar or ranch & vinegar seasoning $9.99

    The HHN Bar

    Located in Battery Park
    • Pack Mule – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, DeKuyper Crème de Cassis and ginger beer
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Dead Man’s Hand – Misguided Spirits whiskey, Angostura bitters and sparkling apple cider
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    Black Cat Lounge

    Located in Sting Alley
    • Cat’s Meow – Misguided Spirits gin, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, lime juice and honeydew syrup $17.00
    • ZazzlerMisguided Spirits whiskey, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Bravo Falernum and BG Reynolds grenadine. $18.00
    • Ragamuffin Mocktail – Lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger purée and mint essence $9.00
    • Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
      Refill $16
      20 oz. Single Serve $16
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    DreamWorks Imagination Cafe

    Located at DreamWorks Land
    • Classic Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & sausage $11.99
    • Vegan Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, with vegan cheese, pepperoni & sausage crumbles $11.99
    Beverages
    • Phantom PunchNew Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
      20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
      Refill $14.00
      12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
    • Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz$14.75
    • Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale$14.00

    San Francisco Pastry

    Located in San Francisco
    • Sins of the Gourd Tart – Graham tart shell with pecans, pumpkin crémeaux, caramel, and a cinnamon whipped ganache. $7.99

    TODAY Cafe

    Located at Park Entrance
    • Pumpkin Seance Mousse – Creamy pumpkin mousse with a chocolate granola crumble. $6.99
    • Toxic Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake – Chocolate cake with peanut butter cream, crushed Reese’s Pieces, and chocolate pumpkins. $7.99
    • Ube Eclipse of the Bat – Creamy ube cheesecake with a moon and bat sugar cookies. $6.99
    • Graveyard Salted Caramel Brownie – Salted dulce de leche brownie with chocolate rocks, buttercream, and a chocolate tombstone. $6.99

    57 Scare

    Located in New York
    • Pizza Skull – pepperoni and cheese stuffed pizza skull $9.99

    Avenue Bites

    Located in New York
    • African Lentil Coffin – African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin $8.99

    Croissant Moon Bakery

    Located in Islands of Adventure
    • Pumpkin Seance Mousse – Creamy pumpkin mousse with a chocolate granola crumble. $6.99
    • Witches Demise Cookie – Black chocolate cookie with an OREO® cream cheese filling, whipped topping, chocolate pop rocks, bone sprinkles, and chocolate witch legs. $6.99

    Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

    Located in CityWalk
    • The Vampire’s Kiss Shake – Black cookie dough and cookie crumble ice cream with dark cocoa waffle cone, red velvet cake, morello sour cherry, silver chocolate croquet, whipped topping and a red chocolate-dipped HHN mason jar. $18.00

    Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 29, 2025.

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

