Universal Orlando reveals full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 34

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen Located in CityWalk The Vampire’s Kiss Shake – Black cookie dough and cookie crumble ice cream with dark cocoa waffle cone, red velvet cake, morello sour cherry, silver chocolate croquet, whipped topping and a red chocolate-dipped HHN mason jar. $18.00 Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 29, 2025.

