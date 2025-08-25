Universal Orlando reveals full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 34

Universal Orlando has revealed their full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 34, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event and around the Resort.
Cursed Carnival
Located in New York
- Death by Cheesestick – Giant hand breaded mozzarella cheese stick with spicy marinara sauce $10.99
- Freakishly Long Corndog – Footlong Nathan’s hotdog, hand-dipped, fried and topped with jalapeño ranch and crispy bacon bits $12.49
Beverages
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Xül Beer Co. PB&J Mixtape – $14.00
The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane
Located in Cafe La Bamba
- Flamin’ Hot Birria Ramen – Tender birria beef on ramen noodles in a Flamin’ Hot birria consommé broth with shaved onions, scallions and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos $15.99
- Tostitos Birria Beef Walking Taco – Birria beef with Tostitos Sabritas Salsa Verde, red onions, scallions and consommé $14.99
- Fritos Vegan Walking Taco – Vegan chorizo crumble with Fritos, salsa verde and cilantro $14.99
Beverages
- Berry Scary – 360 Vodka Red Raspberry, blackberry syrup and lemonade
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Sour Puss – Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon, blackberry syrup and lemonade
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
El Artista: A Spanish Haunting
Located in Music Plaza
- Pan con Tomate – Crunchy grilled garlic bread smeared with tomato pulp and grated Manchego cheese $7.99
- Grilled Gambas al Ajillo – Garlic grilled shrimp on a crunchy baguette $12.99
- Artist’s Palette – Crispy granulated sugar churros with dulce de leche, raspberry jam, and Bavarian cream “paint” $7.99
Beverages
- Sinister Sangria – Wine Stream white sangria, lime juice and strawberry syrup
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- No-Boos Brew – RELAX Zero Sauvignon Blanc, lime juice, pineapple juice, and strawberry syrup $9.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Dolls: Let’s Play Dead
Located between Central Park and Springfield
- “Mom, Cut the Crust Off” PB&J – Fried PB&J, hot maple syrup, chili flakes $7.99
- Temper Tantrum Tendies – Chicken tendies with choice of: Mesquite BBQ ranch with bourbon BBQ dip, Garlic Parmesan with spicy marinara sauce $10.99
Beverages
- Blood Orange Screamsicle – 360 Vodka Madagascar Vanilla, blood orange syrup and lemonade
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Toy Box Cider – Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, lime juice, cinnamon, ginger and black sugar syrups with sparkling apple cider and a gummy bear garnish
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks Firefly Fun House
Located in New York
- Huskus’ Muscle Man Slop – Beef sloppy joe with jalapeño bacon, LAY’S Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips, and cheese sauce on a chocolate almond bun $14.99
- Ramblin’ Rabbit Fried Carrot Cake – Crispy carrot cake with white icing and torn ramblin’ rabbit cotton candy $8.99
Beverages
- Light the Way – Firefly White Lightnin’ moonshine, Firefly Peach moonshine, Sūpāsawā, blue Curaçao syrup, simple syrup and Seagram’s tonic water
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Let Me In Mocktail – Lemon juice, peach puree, simple syrup and lavender syrup, garnished with a dragon fruit syrup float $9.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Jason Universe
Located in Portofino Bridge, between London and Springfield
- Spiral Sausage – Merguez style spicy grilled pork sausage with bloody harissa BBQ sauce $11.99
- Camp Bloody S’mores – Toasted chocolate almond bread with ganache, marshmallows, cinnamon cereal and blood spatter $7.99
- Elotes – Fire grilled corn on the husk with choice of cotija cheese and Tajin or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos $8.49
Beverages
- Crystal Lake Coffee – Seagram’s 7 whiskey, DeKuyper Crème de Cacao, cold brew concentrate, and toasted marshmallow syrup – $16.00
- Blood Orange Mocha Mocktail – Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and blood orange syrups with a Sh’mallow topping and chocolate drizzle $9.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Terrifier Clown Cafe
Located in New York
- Sienna’s Burnt Angel Wings – Crispy wings with a spicy bourbon glaze $11.99
- Clown Cafe Bloody Popcorn – Crispy popcorn chicken with pepperoni, marinara blood sauce and a spiced parmesan $10.99
- Abracadabra Sunflower Glasses – Two sunflower sugar cookies with chocolate and blood spatter $7.99
Beverages
- Starry Nights Spritz –Gran Gala orange liqueur, cranberry juice and Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Clown Cafe Juice Mocktail – Orange juice, cranberry juice and sparkling apple cider $9.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Fallout
Located in New York
- Cram Tots & More – Thumbs Up chili glazed spam with cheddar tater tot kegs and scallions $12.99
- Pickle Bucket Baked Chicken – Buffalo chicken dip with crispy fried pickles $11.99
- Yum Yum Deviled “Eggs” – Coconut panna cotta “eggs” with pineapple whipped ganache and Tajin $7.99
Beverages
- Dark – Planteray OFTD Overproof Rum, Old Forester Bourbon, DeKuyper crème de cassis, Fernet-Branca and cola soda
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Quantum Mocktail – Sūpāsawā, blue curaçao syrup, exotic citrus syrup, simple syrup, and tonic water $9.00
- RadAway Mocktail – Lemonade with chipotle pineapple and spiced brown sugar syrup in a souvenir RadAway bag $13.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Located in Louie’s Italian Restaurant in New York
- Why Not Have Both Pizza & Pasta – Pepperoni pizza with baked spaghetti & meatballs and grated parmesan cheese $14.99
- Mike…Eggs Benedict – Eggs Benedict sandwich with Canadian bacon, egg, American cheese and hollandaise sauce $9.99
- Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake, raspberry insert, cannoli cream filling and mascarpone buttercream icing $12.99
Beverages
- Chica’s Sour Lemon Tang Mocktail – Exotic Citrus syrup, cupcake syrup, Sūpāsawā, and Seagram’s club soda $9.00
- Foxy’s Strawberry Soda Mocktail – Strawberry, cupcake and exotic citrus syrups and Seagram’s® club soda $9.00
Club Horror Bar
Located in San Francisco
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Crooked Can Bürgermeister
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
Refill $12.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Hidden Springs Riot Juice
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
Refill $12.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
Refill $12.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Cigar City Jai Alai
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.75
Refill $11.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Orange Blossom Pilsner
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.75
Refill $11.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Angry Orchard Headless Pumpkin Cider
20 oz Souvenir Cup $17.75
Refill $13.75
12 oz. Single Serve $14.75
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
San Francisco Fanta Bar
Located in San Francisco
- Pineapple Potion – Appleton Estate Signature rum, lime juice, passion fruit syrup, BG Reynolds falernum syrup and Fanta Pineapple
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
Mocktail $9.00
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Bridge Fanta Bar
Located on Portofino Bridge, between Springfield and London
- Strawberry Morgue-arita – Cuervo Tradicional blanco tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, and Fanta strawberry
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
Mocktail $9.00
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
World Expo Fanta Bar
Located in World Expo
- Fizzy Fright – New Amsterdam vodka, Bols apricot brandy, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Fanta orange
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
New York Fanta Bar
Located in New York
- Lavender Mist – New Amsterdam gin, lime juice, lavender syrup and Fanta Chucky Punch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
Mocktail $9.00
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16.50
Refill $12.75
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Twisted Tater Chips
Located at *unknown*
- Twisted Tater Chips – Crunchy spiralized twisted potato chips with choice of spicy cheddar or ranch & vinegar seasoning $9.99
The HHN Bar
Located in Battery Park
- Pack Mule – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, DeKuyper Crème de Cassis and ginger beer
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Dead Man’s Hand – Misguided Spirits whiskey, Angostura bitters and sparkling apple cider
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
Black Cat Lounge
Located in Sting Alley
- Cat’s Meow – Misguided Spirits gin, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, lime juice and honeydew syrup $17.00
- Zazzler – Misguided Spirits whiskey, Ferrand Dry Curaçao, Bravo Falernum and BG Reynolds grenadine. $18.00
- Ragamuffin Mocktail – Lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger purée and mint essence $9.00
- Premium Cocktails – Your Choice of Hooch
20 oz Souvenir Cup $20
Refill $16
20 oz. Single Serve $16
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
DreamWorks Imagination Cafe
Located at DreamWorks Land
- Classic Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & sausage $11.99
- Vegan Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, with vegan cheese, pepperoni & sausage crumbles $11.99
Beverages
- Phantom Punch – New Amsterdam vodka, 360 Vodka Sorrento Lemon, DeKuyper triple sec, lime, orange, and cranberry juices, dragon fruit syrup, and simple syrup.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Deadly Nightshade – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, pomegranate, simple and blue curaçao syrups.
20 oz Souvenir Cup $18.00
Refill $14.00
12 oz. Single Serve $14.00
- Cursed Cranberry Vodka Spritz – $14.75
- Tripping Animals Brewing Co Fresh Fangs Sour Ale – $14.00
San Francisco Pastry
Located in San Francisco
- Sins of the Gourd Tart – Graham tart shell with pecans, pumpkin crémeaux, caramel, and a cinnamon whipped ganache. $7.99
TODAY Cafe
Located at Park Entrance
- Pumpkin Seance Mousse – Creamy pumpkin mousse with a chocolate granola crumble. $6.99
- Toxic Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake – Chocolate cake with peanut butter cream, crushed Reese’s Pieces, and chocolate pumpkins. $7.99
- Ube Eclipse of the Bat – Creamy ube cheesecake with a moon and bat sugar cookies. $6.99
- Graveyard Salted Caramel Brownie – Salted dulce de leche brownie with chocolate rocks, buttercream, and a chocolate tombstone. $6.99
57 Scare
Located in New York
- Pizza Skull – pepperoni and cheese stuffed pizza skull $9.99
Avenue Bites
Located in New York
- African Lentil Coffin – African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin $8.99
Croissant Moon Bakery
Located in Islands of Adventure
- Pumpkin Seance Mousse – Creamy pumpkin mousse with a chocolate granola crumble. $6.99
- Witches Demise Cookie – Black chocolate cookie with an OREO® cream cheese filling, whipped topping, chocolate pop rocks, bone sprinkles, and chocolate witch legs. $6.99
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen
Located in CityWalk
- The Vampire’s Kiss Shake – Black cookie dough and cookie crumble ice cream with dark cocoa waffle cone, red velvet cake, morello sour cherry, silver chocolate croquet, whipped topping and a red chocolate-dipped HHN mason jar. $18.00
