Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit sign removed; demolition continues

Demolition continues on Hollywood Rip Rockit, as the signage of the attraction has been removed, and one of the coaster’s notable elements is no more.

The sign for the attraction was recently removed, but that’s all that seems to be gone from the entrance area.

Meanwhile, the Treble Clef element in New York is all but gone.

The coaster, which opened in 2009, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and was known for its vertical lift and allowing guests to choose their music while riding.

Per Universal, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s closure will make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date. Rumors suggest a new coaster will replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but Universal has not confirmed anything at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.