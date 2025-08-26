Dufftoberfest returns for the 2025 Halloween Season at Universal Studios Florida

IT’S DUFFTOBER SZN!

It’s officially Halloween Time as Dufftoberfest has returned to Springfield at Universal Studios Florida.

The popular seasonal Märzen, brewed by the Florida Beer Company, has returned just in time for Halloween Horror Nights. Dufftoberfest has become a fan favorite since its debut in 2015.

The beer is available on draft at Moe’s Tavern and the Duff Brewery Beer Garden, and is a limited-time offering. Dufftoberfest remains the only seasonal beer offered under the Duff Beer brand at Universal Parks.

The beer is expected to be released soon at Universal Studios Hollywood

