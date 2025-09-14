Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift gift shop, 101 Exchange, officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has opened the 101 Exchange, the official gift shop for the upcoming roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, set to open in 2026.

Full of street signage and brick, The 101 Exchange is currently selling Halloween Horror Nights 2025 merchandise, likely holding off on official merchandise until closer to the ride’s opening.

The gift shop’s debut comes as construction continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is being touted as Universal Studios Hollywood’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster. The ride is currently scheduled to open in 2026, though no specific date has been announced.

