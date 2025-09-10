Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando completes $40 million hotel-wide renovation; including newly-renovated guest rooms and suites

The Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando has announced they have completed a $40 million multi-year renovation to the hotel, which includes debuting newly renovated guest rooms and suites.

The renovation includes guest rooms and the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Kitchen, as well as the lobby bar, Velvet Bar, and the building’s façade.

Owned in a joint venture partnership made up of Loews Hotels & Co., Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Hard Rock International, Hard Rock Hotel is one of the destination’s Signature Collection hotels.

Inspired by the colors and textures of a California sunset, the new room design leans heavily into oranges, blues, and ambers. Design firm KTGY focused on creating an evocative aesthetic reflecting the California modern mission-style exterior.

“We’re thrilled for our guests to experience a new look and feel when they check in next,” says John Power, managing director at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando. “Think of a place where you would hang out and listen to your favorite band lay down a new track in the studio. That is the vibe the designers created in our new rooms.”

Favorite elements still feature prominently in the rooms, like the newly-elevated record artwork on the walls and the fan-favorite mirrors with celebrity heights.

Guests also get to experience a priceless collection of music memorabilia and live music – including poolside DJs, the weekly Acoustic Brunch in The Kitchen, and the Velvet Sessions and Velvet Unplugged concert series.

Family-friendly and located in the heart of Universal Orlando Resort, guests of Hard Rock Hotel are just a short walk, complimentary water taxi, or shuttle ride away from all four Universal Orlando Resort theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and the new Universal Epic Universe.

Guests of all Hard Rock Hotels enjoy an experience that infuses music as the key differentiator. The Sound of Your Stay program invites travelers to connect with music in immersive ways, from streaming expertly curated playlists with Tracks to spinning classic and contemporary vinyl on record players with Wax or playing a premium guitar delivered to your room with Picks.

The Hard Rock Hotel Orlando is now part of Unity by Hard Rock, a global loyalty program that allows guests to earn and redeem rewards at participating Hard Rock locations. For program details and benefits offered for stays in Orlando, visit Unity by Hard Rock.

For more information or to book a stay at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, visit https://www.universalorlando.com/hardrock.

