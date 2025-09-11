Starbucks in CityWalk Orlando reopens after Renovations

Starbucks in CityWalk Orlando has officially reopened following a months-long closure for renovations, unveiling a refreshed look and upgraded guest experience.

The popular coffee location, which temporarily closed in June, has been significantly renovated, now showcasing brighter decor with white tiles and light wood panels, replacing the previous dark, rustic tones.

The mural, which featured a chalkboard-like map of the world highlighting where coffee is grown, has been replaced by an aquatic-themed artwork depicting a mermaid surrounded by marine life.

Guests will also be finally allowed to mobile order or use their rewards stars.

