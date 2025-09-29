Universal Horror Unleashed to celebrate Holiday Season with “Krampus & Kin”

Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas has announced “Krampus & Kin,” an all-new immersive holiday experience starting on November 15 and running through January 3, 2026.

Guests can encounter yule-born horrors like Krampus, Grýla, and the Kallikantzaroi, with photo ops that will include Krampus on his twisted throne, Grýla’s cauldron, and Kallikantzaroi’s rotting tree.

In addition to photo ops, guests will witness a grand processional that will fill the abandoned warehouse as creatures and their unearthly followers parade through, leaving behind tokens of their legend.

Storytellers will bring the folklore to life and share the eerie and fascinating origins of each creature. As guests listen, they’ll also have the chance to indulge in flavors rooted in centuries of winter folklore, including a Krampus-themed dessert “Krampus’ Snow Globe,” Grýla’s Char, Chicken Souvlakichos, and more.

