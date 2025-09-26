Universal Studios Hollywood announces Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 dates; Scooby Doo x Universal Monsters experience

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced dates for Universal’s Fan Fest Nights 2026, including a new Scooby-Doo x Universal Monsters experience that will take guests onto Universal’s iconic backlot, plus the availability of presale tickets.

Presale tickets can be purchased now through December 17, 2025, and include the first-ever Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 complimentary limited edition collectible medallion. Universal Fan Fest Nights begins on Thursday, April 23, and continues select nights through Saturday, May 16, 2026. Event dates are: April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, 15-16.

Today’s eagerly awaited news marks the beginning of a rollout of Universal Fan Fest Nights announcements and coincides with Universal Studios Hollywood’s participation in L.A. Comic Con, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from September 26-28.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s presence will include an interactive booth and informative panel discussion to be held on Saturday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. in Panel Room 304ABC focusing on Universal Fan Fest Nights, Halloween Horror Nights and the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster opening in 2026. Panel participants will feature John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights; Stephen Siercks, Executive Producer of Universal Fan Fest Nights; Jon Corfino, Vice President, Universal Creative and Abbye Finnan, Senior Show Producer, Universal Creative. Todd Martens, Los Angeles Times will moderate the panel.

Paid admission is required to attend L.A. Comic Con.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticked event that celebrates the exhilarating world of fandom through immersive and interactive in-world experiences created by the theme park’s renowned and highly creative entertainment team in collaboration with esteemed industry experts.

Featuring a spectrum of inspirational pop-culture categories, inclusive of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime, Universal Fan Fest Nights will welcome guests to embrace a variety of eclectic worlds that celebrate and elevate fandom favorites alongside live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, curated food, beverages and merchandise.

More Fan Fest Nights news is expected to be announced in the coming months.

“The debut of our second annual Universal Fan Fest Nights event is just months away and Universal Studios Hollywood is knee-deep in its development, fine-tuning the very details that we know make a difference for fans,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “We are passionate about creating a top-notch fan event for our guests and can’t wait to share how incredible year two will be. And as we prep for openingnight on April 23, we are pleased to be able to offer presale tickets to our guests that include a very cool, complimentary Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 collectible medallion that we think will become another fan favorite.”