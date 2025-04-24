Universal Orlando extends Preview Dates for Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has extended their preview tickets for Epic Universe for Annual Passholders and on-site hotel guests.

Tickets start at $123 during the preview period and are available through May 19, as Universal gets ready for the official opening on May 22.

Park hours have been announced, with Epic Universe open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May 9-14, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 15-19.

Please note that visiting Epic Universe with a preview ticket means you will be at the park during technical rehearsals, also known as a Soft Opening. While all major components are installed and operational, some adjustments, changes, and updates will occur before the grand opening on May 22, 2025.

Per Universal:

Additional Preview Ticket dates are now available for purchase to experience Universal Epic Universe before the grand opening on May 22. During this Preview period, we’re putting the final touches in place and rehearsing so some attractions and experiences may not be available.

