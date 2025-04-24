Close Menu
    Friday, April 25
    Trending

    Universal Orlando releases Park Hours for Epic Universe’s Opening Month

    Epic Universe By

    Universal Orlando has released its park hours for the initial opening of Epic Universe.

    Starting May 22 through May 31, park hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Hours for June and onward have not been released at this time.

    The Early Park Admission benefit will begin on May 23, allowing guests to enter the park at 8 a.m.

    Universal Epic Universe – the destination’s fourth incredible theme park will officially open on May 22, 2025. The new theme park will present a level of immersion and innovation that is unmatched as it unlocks the portals to five astounding worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe – each filled with extraordinary adventures that go beyond guests’ wildest imagination.

    Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

    Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

    Share.

    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

    Related Posts