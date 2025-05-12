What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of May 12, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from May 12, 2025, to May 18, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe ticketed previews continue for all guests this week. Previews will continue until May 19. Please note that visiting Epic Universe with a preview ticket means you will be at the park during technical rehearsals, also known as a Soft Opening. While all major components are installed and operational, some adjustments, changes, and updates will occur before the grand opening on May 22, 2025.

Universal Volcano Bay Nights will be held for the final time this year on Saturday, May 17. This limited-capacity event will allow guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

Bonus Benefits for UOAPs kick off May 1! Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time, including discounts and an exclusive UOAP magnet and button. The Benefits run through May 22.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Fan Fest Nights continues this weekend! The inaugural event will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements. Tickets are on sale for the inaugural event, which will take place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4; 9-11; and 15-18, 2025.

Butterbeer Season is back! Fans can indulge in all things Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

